Two Paths Diverged | Daily Art

Lu

may 1st

The road not taken, Robert Frost.

5.1.18| Daily Art

may 2nd

 

Violet wash.

5.2.18| Daily Art

may 5th

“It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.”
― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

5.3.18| Daily Art

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (2)

Doodling designs for you, coolpeppermint: blog, creative outlet, little corner of the Internet.

5.4.18| Daily Art

ezgif.com-video-to-gif (3)

Playing with colors, art therapy.

5.5.18 & 5.6.18| Daily Art

2 thoughts on “Two Paths Diverged | Daily Art

  2. Monika May 14, 2018 / 10:03 am

    I love every single one of these!! And the quotes you added. Wonderful.

    Like

    Reply

