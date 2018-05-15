Two Paths Diverged | Daily Art

The road not taken, Robert Frost.

5.1.18| Daily Art

Violet wash.

5.2.18| Daily Art

“It is the time you have wasted for your rose that makes your rose so important.”

― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince



5.3.18| Daily Art

Doodling designs for you, coolpeppermint: blog, creative outlet, little corner of the Internet.

5.4.18| Daily Art

Playing with colors, art therapy.

5.5.18 & 5.6.18| Daily Art

Advertisements