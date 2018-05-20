Chugging away, chugging through this cold.

For five days I spend a good portion of time letting this virus wreak tiny havoc. I contemplate the existential purpose of a virus. It is neither living nor dead. Yet it infects and infiltrates the living; it tries to destroy the organism. It’s senseless. It’s sci-fi! The virus has endured and evolved over centuries, spreading from organism to organism, goading the white blood cells to arm themselves and fight (until they can’t). Where is the virus from, and why–aside from hurting the living–does it exist?

I’ve been recovering from this cold among some smattering of good news. Things are looking up, aren’t they? Finishing one segment of life, skirting towards the next. But things are moving so quickly. Just as I’m stepping from one bubble, I’m quickly entering another similar one, thin tissues in hand. I’d begun to find the city so overwhelming at the tail-end of my stay. But I know that I need a certain amount of stimulation to not feel endlessly bored.

I feel like my brain’s still processing everything–everything that’s passed, everything to come.

