Something In The Water | Daily Art

A set of marble art pieces I made last week for my Daily Art posts.

I realized, three days later, that I’d forgotten to upload and schedule the regular post. It’s been the barrage of busy-ness from the past week. I’m hoping to hop back on the art train by the end of this week.

Marble art-ing’s a messy ordeal. Stains, stains, stains. The difficulty of control. The result, however, is usually worth it, for the beautiful, organic swirls.

5.6.18 & 5.7.18 | Daily Art

5.8.18 & 5.9.18| Daily Art

5.10.18| Daily Art

5.11.18| Daily Art

5.12.18| Daily Art

5.13.18| Daily Art

