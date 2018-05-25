Something In The Water | Daily Art

Marble art can be a messy ordeal. Stains, stains, stains. On the windowpane, glass, wood tables. The difficulty of controlling where and how the ink flows. The result, however, is usually worth it–beautiful, organic swirls! 🙂

Here’s a set of marble art pieces I made last week for my Daily Art posts. I realized, three days later, that I’d forgotten to upload and schedule the regular post. It’s been the barrage of busy-ness from the past week. I’m hoping to hop back on the art train by the end of this week.

IMG_0363

5.6.18 & 5.7.18 | Daily Art

 

IMG_0357

5.8.18 & 5.9.18| Daily Art

 

IMG_0371

5.10.18| Daily Art

IMG_0367

5.11.18| Daily Art

IMG_0368

5.12.18| Daily Art

IMG_0364

5.13.18| Daily Art

