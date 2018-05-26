Tale of a Shrill and Pissy Stranger-Lady

Sometimes when I look at people who are visibly disgruntled or goes-out-of-their-way cranky, I’m a little bemused. Amused. You know when you can just sort of sense that a person hates their life? And on the one hand, you feel bad for them, but on the other, they’re acting out and being ridiculous? It’s like seeing a person on television kick a curb out of frustration because nobody likes them and nothing’s going their way. And then they wail about how they stubbed their toe.

Anyhow. The other day I was at the park parked by a massively spacious street in a generally empty neighborhood. A bossy b*%*h-mom type cruised up and rolled her windows down. “Is this your car?” she cried shrilly. Yes, it was. Obviously. The place was empty. “You better move it! You can’t park here!” Sure, b*%*h-mom lady. Thanks for the info. Gave her a thumbs up, then turned away. And then turned back to hear her shrilly railing on. “I’ll call the city! I’ll report you!” Okay, b*&%h-mom lady, don’t you have a life and better things to do? She rolled up a few feet, then eyed us angrily from the rearview mirror until we stood up.

That’s when I knew that she must have really hated her life. Can you imagine? A random stranger b*&%h-mom type whose life is, apparently, going down so far south that she’ll yelp at complete strangers enjoying a day at the park? Either that, or she felt a combination of deep righteousness and shittiness. In general, people who are happy and kind do not do what she had done. Imagine what the other mom-types at the soccer volunteer event she was driving to must think about her–in general! Imagine what the immediate people in her life must feel around her. In retrospect, I am relieved that a) nobody in my life is like her, b) I am not like her. God forbid I ever feel so righteous or shitty that I roll by empty parks and scream bloody murder at the people quietly eating tacos and threaten to call the cops on them.

