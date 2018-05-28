Serenity | Daily Art

Lately I’ve been missing China, with all its scenery and street views and smoggy skies. I visited Shanghai two years ago and visited a massive temple garden. It’d been raining that day, and a headache had thundered on the whole day, but the sights were beautiful. Serenity, serenity. Scenes by a temple.

Also…I’m back to the daily daily art entries and an eventual mass grouping of pieces (as I did with my January, February, March and April entries)

I gave weekly art posting a shot–clearly, I can’t be trusted with it. The last week will forever be remembered as The Lost Week. Without the external incentive to draw and doodle, I slipped into forgetfulness, then lost track of a few days. Most of it was due to life happening–graduation and whatnot. Some of it had to do with a “oh, don’t worry, I’ll just catch up next week” mentality. So expect to see the usual barrage of art, and posts (1-2x a week) scattered throughout.

5.21.18 & 5.22.18| Daily Art

