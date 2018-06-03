Marmy Musings

Everyone is complaining about the heat. I don’t mind. It’s over 100 degrees and I drive with the windows down, blasting radio songs that I no longer recognize. My happiest moments, in recent, have been spent in the car. I didn’t used to like driving when I was younger, but it’s grown on me.

Life rolls on as usual. Nothing insane. I guess it took a month for me to swivel my head back on and gain steady footing. The thing about flying’s that I carry the turbulence with me. Sometimes I’ll feel dizzy afterwards, as though I’m still tens of thousands of feet in the air. I’ll yearn (yearn, ha, yearn is such a cheesy word) to feel as though I have two feet planted solidly on the ground.

I think I’m getting there. I feel this combination of itching boredom and busy-ness. Some of my friends are alarmed that I’m doing so much already, but in the midst of doing things, I feel as though I’m not doing enough. I think it’s because I have a distorted sense of the surrounding stimuli. I have a low-to-medium threshold for stimuli. Living in the city brought the overall amount of stimuli to a medium-to-high level; not being in the city equates to a low amount of stimuli. Traveling, even if it’s just flying, brings it to an overwhelmingly high level of stimuli. I’m trying to find a happy medium, mentally adjusting to how stimulating, or not, my environment is, and calibrating.

I’ve slipped back into life as it’s been: seeing friends, talking to my boyfriend, spending time con la familia. I hear about relationships fragmenting and forming. It’s strange how relationships, by default, are in flux. I imagine that friends in the mid-to-outer circle are changing–not so much for closer relationships. But I guess that’s an illusion. For that, I’m grateful for the closest people who’ve stayed in my life, and for remaining as close–if not more so–as we’ve ever been.

Life is too short to not spend it with the people you love, I murmured. Is that an Instagram caption? my boyfriend asked. I huffed. I said that it was a midnight musing–not an Instagram caption. But it’s true. To me, at least. From reading children’s books to books about death and illness and meaning and regret, I gather that this abstraction–love!–that poets wax on about and singers warble on about and writers scribble on about is what matters most. It isn’t (obviously) money or material items or career or achievements or resumé markers or positions or charm. It’s the simple, deceptively simple! equation of existence: to love and to be loved.

