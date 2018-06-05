Rambles | Journal

June 5th, 2018

The living spaces are clean; a weight has been lifted. When Marie Kondo published her book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, she wasn’t kidding. Oh-ho. Consider my life changed. My entire relationship with material items has been overhauled: “I realize how little I really need.” Though, to be honest, I think a more apt title would have been something along the lines of “the art of discarding,” because even though her focus is largely on keeping what brings happiness, more often it is the difficulty of removing all that does not.

Most of these trinkets don’t bring me joy, anyhow. Or stacks and stacks of paper printed from 2011. They grow and build and choke the air out of spaces, clutter and crawl, these insidious piles of homestyle shit. Materialism is blinding: we don’t realize how little we can live off of.

Living spaces are important. I bought a room decor and feng shui book when I was ten. I ordered it through Scholastic Books, an annual catalog of books that all the elementary school kids got and could order books through. I once got in mind-numbingly dumb shit at the Scholastic book fair, been accused of a crime I hadn’t committed. See, that was the one time I got caught for doing something I hadn’t done. Otherwise, though, I was a small kleptomaniac back in the day. I was a trouble-maker, stirred up all types of shit. I got kicked out of school programs, reduced administrators to tears, worried my parents sick over how incredibly bad I was. Even worse, I almost always has a small possé–that, or another cool bad-kid sidekick–that would flutter around, and help me do my rule-breaking bidding. Those were the days.

In retrospect, I’m glad I had some semblance of a childhood before I grew up, around fifteen, realized that the adult equivalent of school suspension was, like, jail, and then straightened out. Then I started to work hard and got my first A+ on the first test I actually studied for (biology) Cue the valedictorian speech where I lied through my fucking teeth and cold, cold Ivy League graduation (pictures of which I now cringe at, because I can smell the virus multiplying) Now here I am, staring enviously at squirrels, whose only real aim in life, really, is to find nuts and make it ’til tomorrow. I look at birds and wonder how humans came up with the concept of education, and why we are one of the only species who cram their brains with information to be fully useful to society.

I always have mini-existential crises during the summertime. Last summer was an anomaly, but I was also too busy farting around with my boyfriend and going to work to slink in my head. Exactly one year ago, we were exploring the city, visiting an art museum with semi-cool shit. Half of the art was good. Half of it was not. And there we were, being silly and critical. We ended up going to a nearby indie arts neighborhood. Oh, sweaty summer days; I gleaned like a freshly glazed donut. We popped into a pie shop, an artsy store, and a whole slew of places I don’t recall too clearly. There was the bridge, the big, beautiful, wild silky bridge, and all the families lined up and talking slow strolls. I’m just so sick with nostalgic it’s disgusting.

Sometimes I’ll hear about how my best friends will consider their boyfriends their best friends, then later make a remark about how maybe their boyfriends weren’t entirely their friends, though they were their best friends. I think my best friend is a best friend, and my boyfriend is my friend who is a boy who has been elevated to best friend status. In some ways, my best friend is like a female version of my boyfriend, but on steroids, and my boyfriend is like a male version of my best friend, except maybe even friendier. Well, no. I think I’m pretty chummy with both of them. I came to this relational parallel (that he was like her, but as a dude, and she was like him, as a girl) in the bathroom about a month ago, when it dawned on me that I treat both of them similarly. When the other person is near, I shoot off a quick text, and we’re glued to the hip for hours and days. Normally I get tired of being around certain people for a certain amount of time. Not so much with them. So, uh, bless up for these kinds of relationships.

