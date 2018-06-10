A List of Unrelated Musings

1. On gender and psychology–

My nails are painted nude purplish pink, glossy. I’ve been painting, re-painting, ridding, then re-painting them over the past few days. Staring at my nails makes me contemplate notions of gender. Admiring my pink nails gives me intrinsic pleasure; from the outset, it looks a stereotypically gendered tic. Is it? Do I admire my nails because I’ve learned that girls like pink nails in Western society? Or do I admire my nails because they’re shiny and pretty and pink, which they are? Would boys derive the same sort of pleasure, if not for social expectations?

I think of how, from age 24 months and onwards, boys and girls highly prefer gendered toys–that is, boys lean towards trucks, and girls lean towards dolls. Some studies indicate a biological foundation; when researchers gave gendered toys to baby monkeys, monkey boys preferred masculine toys, and monkey girls preferred feminine toys.

How much of it can be boiled down to biology? Is, for instance, testosterone one of the main reasons why boys are drawn to video games like Mortal Kombat? I played Mortal Kombat with a friend a few days ago–it’s a gory, violent video game with a whole slew of graphically disturbing Fatalities. It was cool, but it made me wonder: why are boys drawn to aggression so much more than girls are? Across the board, boys display more aggression than girls. While boys are not any more predisposed to antisocial behavior than girls, boys usually face more factors that contribute to antisocial behavior.

But is that the only reason? Is the predilection towards aggression largely biological? And if so, are there studies that look at the correlation between girls who’ve been exposed to higher amounts of androgens in the womb, and their reported levels of aggression over a lifetime? (As compared to boys exposed to higher amounts of androgens and girls exposed to low amounts of androgens)

2. On Mao Zedong and feminism–

Mao was a feminist.He said men held up one half the sky, and that women held up the other. He supported equal work for equal pay. He outlawed foot-binding.

Certain liberal feministswere critical of Mao’s intentions–they chalked up his apparent feminism as veiled political motif. In other words, feminism was just another pillar to bolster his political agenda. From that standpoint, did that make Mao a feminist? I still think so. At least, his ideologies still strike me as being feminist–promoting equality between men and women–despite uneven outcomes.

Why do I care? This is just another level of historical badassery I was not aware of.

3. On the weirdness of quantum physics–

Quantum! Physics! Is! Spooky! And, as Scientific American posits, perhaps spookier than we originally thought. When I was sixteen, I stumbled upon a video of the double slit experiment:

Particles, when shot through a slit, form a one-line pattern; particles shot through two slits form a two lined pattern. Waves, on the other hand, create an interference pattern of one line when there is one slit, and an array of lines when there are two slits.

On the quantum level, this changed. When photons, or electrons, are shot through one slit, they behave as particles, creating a one line pattern. When they are shot through two slits, however, they form a wave pattern of many different lines.

Physicists were confused. If only one photon was being emitted, how did it behave like a wave, going through two slits, interfering with itself, and then forming a pattern? They coined this strangeness superposition–the notion of a photon being in two places at once at the same time. So they set up an observer to peek at exactly where the photon was going when it created a wave pattern.

But the mere act of observing somehow influenced the photon to behave like a particle. When shot through two slits, it formed a particle pattern of two lines.

And so entered my interest in this oddity of quantum physics: how, if at all, is the human mind linked to quantum theory? Despite scientists’ aversions to the muddy fluffy terrains of the mind, is there a link between consciousness and quantum theory?

Advertisements