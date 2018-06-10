It’s a bittersweet day.

Exhaustion’s hitting me in waves. At work I wrote stream-of-consciousness poems in my yellow fineapple notebook. I wrote about the way the sunlight filtered in, the way I let our presence expand, the way the green fabric folded, how I held onto time and just listened. There wasn’t much to say.

You’d think that saying goodbye would get simpler, faster, easier with time. It doesn’t. There’s that saying about being grateful for having something in life that’s difficult to let go of, and it’s true:

How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.

But then bittersweetness just sort of snakes its way up up up, rising like bile. And there it is again: the melodies, the memories, the abyss.

July 2017

In retrospect, this is such a strange post to pull up in drafts and revisit.

Saying goodbye is always the hardest. From thereon after, it really isn’t that bad.

There were many parallels in the two goodbyes made about one year apart. At the time, they felt too personal to publish.

You are special to me. And now we must part.

But parting ways is an illusion. Literal distance is superficial. You can sit by a person for decades and never really know them; you may be separated by countries and oceans, and still carry them close, close, close to your heart.

