It’s been a month. This new chapter of life has fully lodged itself in the books. I’ve settled into a slower, smiley pace of life.

People are friendlier here; it’s a welcome relief. I’d been in a city with hardened faces for so long that I thought that something was wrong with me (why do these people not smile?). But then I realize that there really is a correlation between geography and friendliness.

Tomorrow I’m getting lunch with a friend I haven’t seen in nearly a year. We used to go on vacations when we were younger. The last time we hung out, we watched parts of the Babadook and chatted wildly on her couch. Next week, I’m going to watch The Incredibles 2…. Oh! I’m remembering all the things on my calendar–next week will be a busy week.

I miss China. There was a bunny who lived across the street who I’d visit every day. Her cage was too small for her and it made me sad to see her live uncomfortably. She’d hop from one small end to the other whenever she heard my flip-flops approaching.

I’m thinking of getting a bunny. I’d get a hamster, my seventh, but their lives are too short. Bunnies live for up to 10 years, if raised right. But they’re also a huge commitment. The last bunny I took care of was my 1st grade teacher’s white bunny, which I took home for a week to babysit–some sort of class project. Children shouldn’t be tasked with raising bunnies, though. Bunnies need lavish amounts of attention, patience, care and love. I’d get a kitten, but I’m allergic; I’d get a dog, but they’re a load of work. A bunny might satisfy my adoration for rodents while offering animal companionship. But, again, they’re a lot of work, and I’d have to really love and take care of my bunny.

See, I like hamsters because they’re largely self-sufficient. They smell after a while, but they’re like small furry rodent adults. They wash themselves, feed themselves, exercise on their own, play on their own, but they’re also very adventurous and playful and loving. Kittens are my next favorite animal, but they don’t form affectionate ties nearly as quickly as puppies do. People often ask me if I’m an animal person. Animals will run up to me, slobbering and pawing. I think I get along better with animals than I do with humans.

I miss exploring the city via dates. Dates to the art museum. Dates to the comedy house. Dates to the indie neighborhood. Dates to the coffeeshop. Dates to the arboretum. Dates to the steakhouse. Dates to the amusement park. Dates on dates on dates!

I’m up to my ears in nostalgia and this gnawing ache to go on city-food-adventure exploring dates.

Ugh. Maybe I’ll channel this inner frustration and make a date scrapbook or something. Isn’t that cheesy? Aren’t I cheesy?

So I shan’t make it a secret–I’m pursuing graduate school. Every morning I wake up and wonder if I’m crazy for trotting down this path when, honestly, I tire of school, and I would really like to work. But when I look at this particular field I’m interested in, I see that the amount of graduate school I’m willing to go through is the minimum amount of education required. Most people have to get their Ph.D’s. I seriously contemplated the Ph.D path, but that’d be roughly nine years of my life gurgling down the drain of academia. This is a quicker, more seamless and more lucrative route.

And so I dip my toes back into the realm of learning, of stuffing my brain with knowledge so I can one day be properly useful to society. I took my first practice GRE test today under loud indie music at a cold local Panera. I skipped all the breaks, rushed through the questions and scored 160/170 on both the math and verbal sections. In other words: (surprisingly) not too shabby. I planned to take it as a diagnostic test to assess where I was, but 320/340 isn’t a bad place to start…

I’ve been experiencing odd moments of delight while doing math. I’ve always assumed that I was bad at math, that math wasn’t my thing, that all math made me do was cry. But I’ve been revisiting the subject lately and finding myself enjoying it. In retrospect, I think I just didn’t like math because I had to work a little harder at it than with reading or writing. Reading and writing come as naturally as smearing warm butter on bread. Math was more like… smearing butter that’d been refrigerated overnight: it needed a little more elbow grease. But all the years of effortful smearing paid off, and now it looks like I’ve hit the point where I enjoy this shit.

I hope this newfound admiration for math and lifelong love for reading comprehension shows on the GRE. I’m not terribly stressed about it, honestly. I’m not really stressed about anything. I feel like I should be stressed about something, but I haven’t been stressed since October 2017, when I had three tests and four essays in a week. Am I supposed to be this chill? Is it healthy to be this chill? Is it productive to be this chill? I’ve just been feeling so chill in the past few years. My friends were envious. My parents were vaguely dismayed. My boyfriend was amused.

But when it comes to productivity, I have a mental list of things to do, get them done, and then relax. Despite having spent the past year largely in a horizontal position, lying in bed and playing video games, I did well in school. Made all A’s. Made Dean’s list! Touched upon every corner of the news organization I was interested in: writing, photographing, illustration. In looking forward, I’ve set a handful of goals for the next two and a half years, and I’m working my way towards them. But, unlike in the past, I’m not moving forward in an effort to move away from unhappiness.

