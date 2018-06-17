June 2018 | Daily Art

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.

This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!

6.4.18 | Daily Art

Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.

It is about capturing their essence!

6.5.18 | Daily Art

Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.

6.6.18 | Daily Art

Fruity.

6.7.18 | Daily Art

6.8.18 | Daily Art

Violet

6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art

