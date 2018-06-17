June 2018 | Daily Art

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.
This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!
6.4.18 | Daily Art
Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.
It is about capturing their essence!
6.5.18 | Daily Art
Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.
6.6.18 | Daily Art
Fruity.
6.7.18 | Daily Art
6.8.18 | Daily Art
Violet
6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art
I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference of the different material you use at first sight, so I appreciate the words coming with the drawing even more! 🙂 Gives me an idea of how it feels. (And crazy how the eye brow looks like it’s drawn differently?)
monika!!! omg that’s so funny you pointed it out–i redrew the eyebrow later with a digital brush! hahahaha c:
I love all of these pieces. They are so colorful and lovely. But the eye spoke to me. I draw eyes all the time, I’m obsessed haha kudos 🙂
Great idea, daily sketching to keep your gift fresh and alive!
