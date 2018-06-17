June 2018 | Daily Art

Lu

June 4th

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.

This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!

6.4.18 | Daily Art

June 5th

Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.

It is about capturing their essence!

6.5.18 | Daily Art

June 6th

Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.

6.6.18 | Daily Art

Fruity.

6.7.18 | Daily Art

June 8th

6.8.18 | Daily Art

June 9th

Violet

6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “June 2018 | Daily Art

  1. Monika June 12, 2018 / 5:31 pm

    I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference of the different material you use at first sight, so I appreciate the words coming with the drawing even more! 🙂 Gives me an idea of how it feels. (And crazy how the eye brow looks like it’s drawn differently?)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Lu June 14, 2018 / 10:33 am

      monika!!! omg that’s so funny you pointed it out–i redrew the eyebrow later with a digital brush! hahahaha c:

      Like

      Reply
  2. scarlettcat June 16, 2018 / 9:11 pm

    I love all of these pieces. They are so colorful and lovely. But the eye spoke to me. I draw eyes all the time, I’m obsessed haha kudos 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s