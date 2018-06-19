A Starry Night

Lu

galaxy painting watercolor constellation artgalaxy painting watercolor constellation art

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.

Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?

6.11.18 | Daily Art

3 thoughts on “A Starry Night

  1. Monika June 19, 2018 / 4:03 pm

    Circle border 🙂 are you still indecisive, after having heard different opinions?

  3. Covert Novelist June 19, 2018 / 7:07 pm

    I agree with both suggestions and I love both for different reasons. If had to pick, I guess I’d pick the telescope. It’s intriguing, leaving you wanting more. What else is there to see? While the organic is more finite, to me at least.

