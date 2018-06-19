A Starry Night

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.
Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?
6.11.18 | Daily Art
Circle border 🙂 are you still indecisive, after having heard different opinions?
And I pick organic! 🙂
I agree with both suggestions and I love both for different reasons. If had to pick, I guess I’d pick the telescope. It’s intriguing, leaving you wanting more. What else is there to see? While the organic is more finite, to me at least.
