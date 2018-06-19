Construction Modelesque

Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:

Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.

God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.

I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.

Don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.

6.12.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements