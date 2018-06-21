A Starry Night

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.
Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?
6.11.18 | Daily Art
Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:
- Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.
- God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.
- I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.
- Reminder to self: don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.
6.12.18 | Daily Art
A bouquet of plastic flowers
6.13.18 | Daily Art
Strawberry fields forever
6.14.18 | Daily Art
Circle border 🙂 are you still indecisive, after having heard different opinions?
Tehe! Thanks for the input. And ah! I am 🙂 One moment I’ll prefer a circle border–the next, the fuzzy one. Haha. It’s also fun to see what others prefer on the different platforms!
And I pick organic! 🙂
I agree with both suggestions and I love both for different reasons. If had to pick, I guess I’d pick the telescope. It’s intriguing, leaving you wanting more. What else is there to see? While the organic is more finite, to me at least.
I still can’t decide!!! hahahaha
Fuzzy — I like the unbound boundaries
Circle ⭕️
