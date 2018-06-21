A Starry Night

Lu

 

galaxy painting watercolor constellation artgalaxy painting watercolor constellation art

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.

Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?

6.11.18 | Daily Art

June 12tht.jpg

Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:

  • Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.
  • God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.
  • I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.
  • Reminder to self: don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.

6.12.18 | Daily Art

 

flower sketch digital drawing illustration rose

A bouquet of plastic flowers

6.13.18 | Daily Art

strawberry illustration design

Strawberry fields forever

6.14.18 | Daily Art

7 thoughts on “A Starry Night

  1. Monika June 19, 2018 / 4:03 pm

    Circle border 🙂 are you still indecisive, after having heard different opinions?

    Reply
    • Lu June 19, 2018 / 8:30 pm

      Tehe! Thanks for the input. And ah! I am 🙂 One moment I’ll prefer a circle border–the next, the fuzzy one. Haha. It’s also fun to see what others prefer on the different platforms!

      Reply
  3. Covert Novelist June 19, 2018 / 7:07 pm

    I agree with both suggestions and I love both for different reasons. If had to pick, I guess I’d pick the telescope. It’s intriguing, leaving you wanting more. What else is there to see? While the organic is more finite, to me at least.

    Reply
  4. Thea June 19, 2018 / 9:55 pm

    I still can’t decide!!! hahahaha

    Reply
  5. Trang June 19, 2018 / 10:42 pm

    Fuzzy — I like the unbound boundaries

    Reply

