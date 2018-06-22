Reflecting on Photo

Sounds of summer; sunsets and silhouettes. A shot from earlier today.

It’s been so long since I’ve touched my camera. Not in the literal sense–I pick it up for my Daily Art project every Sunday. But in the sense that I haven’t photographed for enjoyment in a long, long time. It’s been years since I’ve gone on a photo adventure, sought out new places and spaces for the purpose of photographing them, shot hundreds of photos per hour. I used to see photos everywhere I went, mentally mapping out ledges and lights and shadows. I used to bring my camera everywhere I went.

That was up until 2016. In 2016, I monetized this passion, translating a mini-dream into a reality: being a paid photographer.

In 2015, I started up the small business. I marketed–heavily. I started getting requests, initially from a small band, then for headshots, then for fraternities. Then for more fraternities. The for more and more fraternities (and sororities). Not only were there lots of opportunities, they were incredibly lucrative. Where I went–well, let’s put it this way. It was an elite university with a heavy emphasis on Greek life and appearances. And so what better way to highlight this than with a photographer? These organizations paid hundreds–thousands–to host these parties. I didn’t charge exorbitant rates. But it got to the point that, if there was any transportation involved, I only really did gigs for a $100/hr base rate.

The extrinsic motivation shot up. I enjoyed doing what I was doing, and it brought me a lot of happiness. But it became more of a job than a hobby, and it wasn’t… the same. Researchers have done studies highlighting how extrinsic motivation can lead to reduced intrinsic motivation–that is, by setting out external reasons to do something, whether it’s money or praise, it takes from the quiet, internal reasons we do something, such as pleasure or happiness. In retrospect, I think that’s what had happened.

By the end of 2016, I’d burnt out. I didn’t want to maintain my photography website. I was tired of hearing others start up small talk conversations with, “so how’s your photography?” It sounds inane, but I felt like less of a, uh, person than a photographer. Inane, I know. But I didn’t love photography enough to be regarded as a photographer. I know that there are people who do. But I didn’t. And it just all felt like a burden and a chore and a weird expectation to live up to. Were my photos really that good? Were people just saying this? Was I posting too many photos to begin with? The external aspect of being a photographer just messed with the internal sense of oh, this is a little hobby that I love.

Picking up my camera today reminded me of the simple pleasure I’d found in taking pictures, in forming compositions, in toying with the different functions. While it’s unlikely that I’ll regain my previous love for photography overnight, I think I’m slowly inching towards a renewed appreciation. Maybe I’ll start bringing my camera around with me again…

