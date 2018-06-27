IG Non-Issue

This is a complete non-issue, yet my brain’s kneaded it into one. So allow me to write through this entire non-issue…

I currently have one Instagram account, where all I ever post is my art. Every day, I throw up a Daily Art entry, skim through my feed, and consider the IG task done. It’s a public account, with a fair number of strangers following. At the same time, I’d like to also have a more personal space where I can throw up mundane, not-particularly interesting photos of my life/day.

Like, I know that IG is one of those nauseatingly curated spaces where everything is so fake you want to cry, but I don’t want to do that, either. I’m not looking to make a “finsta,” but I’d also like to keep it distinct from my regular, public art posts.

So I’m probably going to convert one of my other, inactive accounts that I’d dedicated to a scrapbook project. I can’t continue with the scrapbook project right now, since it’ll just make me sentimental and miss everyone. It’d be more useful to make that a personal IG, scrap the scrapbook entries, and just post weird/personal/interesting things that have nothing to do with art.

The main qualms I have about this is the work of juggling two accounts. Also, is it necessary? Couldn’t I just throw in occasional personal posts on my public art account? At the same time, these photos are of a different variety, some of them might just be…totally random…and the inner photo nerd in me has been aching to have an unfiltered, personal-ish visual space.

Why am I so indecisive?! This is a complete non-issue. And yet I can’t make up my mind. Does anyone have any…opinions?

