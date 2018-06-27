IG Non-Issue

This is a complete non-issue, yet my brain’s kneaded it into one. So allow me to write through this entire non-issue…
I currently have one Instagram account, where all I ever post is my art. Every day, I throw up a Daily Art entry, skim through my feed, and consider the IG task done. It’s a public account, with a fair number of strangers following. At the same time, I’d like to also have a more personal space where I can throw up mundane, not-particularly interesting photos of my life/day.
Like, I know that IG is one of those nauseatingly curated spaces where everything is so fake you want to cry, but I don’t want to do that, either. I’m not looking to make a “finsta,” but I’d also like to keep it distinct from my regular, public art posts.
So I’m probably going to convert one of my other, inactive accounts that I’d dedicated to a scrapbook project. I can’t continue with the scrapbook project right now, since it’ll just make me sentimental and miss everyone. It’d be more useful to make that a personal IG, scrap the scrapbook entries, and just post weird/personal/interesting things that have nothing to do with art.
The main qualms I have about this is the work of juggling two accounts. Also, is it necessary? Couldn’t I just throw in occasional personal posts on my public art account? At the same time, these photos are of a different variety, some of them might just be…totally random…and the inner photo nerd in me has been aching to have an unfiltered, personal-ish visual space.
Why am I so indecisive?! This is a complete non-issue. And yet I can’t make up my mind. Does anyone have any…opinions?
You could try it for like 90 days and see if it adds anything positive to your life or is just another time-drain. I’ve been trying to delete most social media that isn’t directly helpful to writing.
Hi Paula! This is perfect; I love this so much! Ugh, thank you for this idea. I’ve been vacillating between one and another (some people did it and it worked for them, some people suggested alternatives) but a little trial run seems to be effective. Sometimes this stuff (cough social media) can just be a huge time drain! A test run seems like a good in-between. Thank you for sharing this!!
I go through a very similar thought process about my blog. My IG, however, is whatever I want it to be at any moment! Do what makes you feel good. Update when you’re moved to, put no pressure on yourself when you are not.
