Psychology is the one thing I never tire of–it’s the one thing that keeps me churning. I become jaded when learning about news and media; I become paranoid engaging in digital marketing and business. The one thing that I never become weary of is psychology. Whether it’s politics and psychology, business and psychology, neuroscience and psychology–anything with psychology, and I love it, memorize it, and spew it at any person nearby willing to listen. Psychology’s your jam, my best friend says. I fell in love with you while you were spitting psych! my boyfriend says. You never stop talking about psych, my family says.

For my entire life, I’d been told that the field of psychology was a pointless pursuit. Bachelors degrees in Psychology didn’t get graduates anywhere–don’t work towards it, adults said, unless it’s at the Ph.D level. Alas, I should have done my own research as a child and realized that there were viable options within this field. In particular, there is one highly specific path I’m interested in. But in order to enter the field of psychology, to be a producer and not just a fan, I need to obtain a graduate degree.

Pursuing this path towards graduate school, I realize, is an exercise of delayed grad-ification. I now understand why half the university went into finance/consulting, and the other into tech. I was interested in neither; in looking at the pay, however, I can somewhat understand where these people were coming from. I mean, a lot of the running undercurrent at the university was to make money. The university currently produces, what, the most billionaires in the world? Not millionaires, my professor had pointed out–billionaires. Well, yes, seeing how they’re all hardcore Wall Street junkies investment banking their individual hairs off, I can piece together how that happens.

But alas: I was not spun from the same spool. I could not, in those years, contort myself into someone who went into finance or investment banking or computer programming. I am interested in data, analyses and hard numbers–it’s just that I’d just rather pair that heavily with something like, well, human behavior. Psychology fits the bill, with just the right balance of 70% human behavior and 30% statistics. (I did dabble briefly in Economics, before realizing that Economics was just Math in disguise.)

I’d very much like to hop into the workforce now–yet I’m likely to be better off once I’ve gotten through grad school and have related experience. Part of me misses hopping into the office by 9, attending meetings, grabbing lunch with co-workers, etc. Although I was compensated less for working more than I do now, there was that office-y professional vibe I liked. And I was always working with such friendly and kind people. Granted, I don’t have to go to graduate school now, nor do I have to in this life. But when I weigh the pro’s and con’s–a major pro being that I can immediately pursue a field I’ve doggedly loved my entire life–it seems fair. Not only that, but from a practical standpoint, its median salary is about twice that of the fields that I’ve been eyeing (omitting managerial positions). Not only would I be able to do what I loved, but it’d also be meaningful, interesting, and well-compensated.

Hence…the exercise in delayed grad-ification. In looking ahead, I could work full-time and pursue graduate school, or work full-time and then pursue graduate school. Those are also all options–I’m not narrowing myself to an overly strict timeline. Things change; minds change; the economy changes. I’ll tinker and adjust as the time comes. The people in my life are entirely supportive–they seem excited about it. I mean, I’m excited that I realized this specialized path even existed to begin with. I am, however, not excited about not eating one marshmallow now in the hopes that I will later have ten marshmallows. I want ten marshmallows now!

–In case you didn’t get the marshmallow reference, there was a popular Stanford psychology study in which children were offered one marshmallow and promised that, if they waited ten minutes without eating the tempting marshmallow, they would later receive two. It was a simple exercise in delayed gratification. Some kids were able to fend off their desires. Others, not so much. Delayed gratification in children correlated with better life outcomes, as “measured by SAT scores, educational attainment, BMI and competence.” Let this delayed grad-ification correlate with a better life outcome.

