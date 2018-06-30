June 2018 | Daily Art

Lu

June 4th

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.

This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!

6.4.18 | Daily Art

June 5th

Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.

It is about capturing their essence!

6.5.18 | Daily Art

June 6th

Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.

6.6.18 | Daily Art

 

 

Fruity.

6.7.18 | Daily Art

June 8th

6.8.18 | Daily Art

June 9th

Violet

6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art

 

galaxy painting watercolor constellation artgalaxy painting watercolor constellation art

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.

Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?

6.11.18 | Daily Art

June 12tht.jpg

Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:

  • Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.
  • God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.
  • I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.
  • Reminder to self: don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.

6.12.18 | Daily Art

 

 

flower sketch digital drawing illustration rose

A bouquet of plastic flowers

6.13.18 | Daily Art

 

strawberry illustration design

Strawberry fields forever

6.14.18 | Daily Art

 

art painting wave watercolor

It comes and goes in waves.

6.15.18 | Daily Art

June 16

Floral Vectors

6.16.18 | Daily Art

ezgif-3-e0a093473a.gif

6.17.18 | Daily Art

June 21.jpg

Sunny side up

6.18.18 | Daily Art

Inspired by The Incredibles 2, I drew the main character in the short film, Bao, as well as my favorite character ever, Edna Mode! I threw in a little cartoon named Eggy for unrelated kicks and giggles.

June 19

Bao bao in Chinese is a term of endearment; it’s like the word “honey” or “sweetie.” A bao zhi is a type of meat dumpling. In the film, the mother’s bao bao (her son) is embodied in a bao zhi named Bao!

6.19.18 | Daily Art

June 21

“No capes!”

God, I love Edna.

6.20.18 & 6.21.18 | Daily Art

June 20

This, world, is Eggy.

6.22.18 & 6.23.18 | Daily Art

8 thoughts on “June 2018 | Daily Art

  1. Monika June 12, 2018 / 5:31 pm

    I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference of the different material you use at first sight, so I appreciate the words coming with the drawing even more! 🙂 Gives me an idea of how it feels. (And crazy how the eye brow looks like it’s drawn differently?)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Lu June 14, 2018 / 10:33 am

      monika!!! omg that’s so funny you pointed it out–i redrew the eyebrow later with a digital brush! hahahaha c:

      Like

      Reply
  2. scarlettcat June 16, 2018 / 9:11 pm

    I love all of these pieces. They are so colorful and lovely. But the eye spoke to me. I draw eyes all the time, I’m obsessed haha kudos 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Lu June 18, 2018 / 6:07 pm

      Thanks Valerie! 🙂

      Like

      Reply

