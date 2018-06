June 2018 | Daily Art

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.

This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!

6.4.18 | Daily Art

Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.

It is about capturing their essence!

6.5.18 | Daily Art

Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.

6.6.18 | Daily Art

Fruity.

6.7.18 | Daily Art

6.8.18 | Daily Art

Violet

6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art

Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.

Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?

6.11.18 | Daily Art

Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:

Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.

God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.

I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.

Reminder to self: don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.

6.12.18 | Daily Art

A bouquet of plastic flowers

6.13.18 | Daily Art

Strawberry fields forever

6.14.18 | Daily Art

It comes and goes in waves.

6.15.18 | Daily Art

Floral Vectors

6.16.18 | Daily Art

6.17.18 | Daily Art

Sunny side up

6.18.18 | Daily Art

Inspired by The Incredibles 2, I drew the main character in the short film, Bao, as well as my favorite character ever, Edna Mode! I threw in a little cartoon named Eggy for unrelated kicks and giggles.

Bao bao in Chinese is a term of endearment; it’s like the word “honey” or “sweetie.” A bao zhi is a type of meat dumpling. In the film, the mother’s bao bao (her son) is embodied in a bao zhi named Bao!

6.19.18 | Daily Art

“No capes!”

God, I love Edna.

6.20.18 & 6.21.18 | Daily Art

This, world, is Eggy.

6.22.18 & 6.23.18 | Daily Art

