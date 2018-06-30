June 2018 | Daily Art

I spy with my little eye…a disorganized art project.
This week, I’ve been working with oil pastels, the adult artist’s fancier version of crayons. I stumbled upon them while cleaning out my supplies. Pastels feel childish to draw with at first–it’s all very waxy and chalky and messy. But a bit of blending and mixing will bring out a bit of realism!
6.4.18 | Daily Art
Gesture and movement–I used to practice figure drawing by drawing random passerby’s in coffeeshops or sketching people’s faces in class.
It is about capturing their essence!
6.5.18 | Daily Art
Shapes, shapes. This was a fun little exercise in colors.
6.6.18 | Daily Art
Fruity.
6.7.18 | Daily Art
6.8.18 | Daily Art
Violet
6.9.18 & 6.10.18 | Daily Art
Unable to decide between the fuzzy border and circle border, I took it to IG story, where I set up a poll. The fuzzy border gives it a messy, organic look; the circle border, as my boyfriend suggested, makes it look like the view from a telescope.
Of the 80 voters on IG, 70% voted for the fuzzy border and 30% voted for the circle border. Which of the two do you prefer?
6.11.18 | Daily Art
Scrambling for titles–the figure reminded me of a model, and the twins as if they’ve been cut out of construction paper. Unrelated thoughts:
- Summer sounds like hissing cicadas outside my window.
- God, I miss Austin and Gordough’s. Could we vacation there ASAP? Eat and eat and eat? Kayak furiously? Again with the so-nostalgic-it-hurts feels. Every year, one year later, I’ll look back fondly on what happened about 365 days ago. It’s a curse of sentimentality.
- I know I started a blog to write, but sometimes my head cramps and I won’t want to write anything because it’ll seem too insignificant.
- Reminder to self: don’t fuss over the larger picture. It’s better to set large goals, break them down, and take life day-by-day.
6.12.18 | Daily Art
A bouquet of plastic flowers
6.13.18 | Daily Art
Strawberry fields forever
6.14.18 | Daily Art
It comes and goes in waves.
6.15.18 | Daily Art
Floral Vectors
6.16.18 | Daily Art
6.17.18 | Daily Art
Sunny side up
6.18.18 | Daily Art
Inspired by The Incredibles 2, I drew the main character in the short film, Bao, as well as my favorite character ever, Edna Mode! I threw in a little cartoon named Eggy for unrelated kicks and giggles.
Bao bao in Chinese is a term of endearment; it’s like the word “honey” or “sweetie.” A bao zhi is a type of meat dumpling. In the film, the mother’s bao bao (her son) is embodied in a bao zhi named Bao!
6.19.18 | Daily Art
“No capes!”
God, I love Edna.
6.20.18 & 6.21.18 | Daily Art
This, world, is Eggy.
6.22.18 & 6.23.18 | Daily Art
I wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference of the different material you use at first sight, so I appreciate the words coming with the drawing even more! 🙂 Gives me an idea of how it feels. (And crazy how the eye brow looks like it’s drawn differently?)
monika!!! omg that’s so funny you pointed it out–i redrew the eyebrow later with a digital brush! hahahaha c:
I love all of these pieces. They are so colorful and lovely. But the eye spoke to me. I draw eyes all the time, I’m obsessed haha kudos 🙂
Great idea, daily sketching to keep your gift fresh and alive!
Thanks Valerie! 🙂
[ Smiles ] Your artwork is amazing!
Thank you so much, Renard!
[ Smiles ] You are welcome, Lu!
