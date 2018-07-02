I’ve been cooking a lot lately–given that I have a track record of burning the foods I make and/or cutting myself on sharp objects, that my cooking is edible is meaningful.

The other day, I made Thai Mango Sticky Rice, a dessert favorite. The mango turned out to be the sweetest, mushiest fruit I’d ever had–this was what every mango smoothie dreamed of being. It topped the coconut milk-infused sticky rice perfectly.

Last night a friend and I were talking about Fettucine Alfredo pasta after watching Incredibles 2. It sparked a craving. It’s been a few years since I’ve made Fettucine Alfredo, and the first time I made it, I didn’t like it. I’ve grown fonder of hot oil and garlic and frying for flavor since. The pasta came out slightly garlicky, rich, with just enough tender chicken and broccoli to balance it out.

Today, I felt like making spicy Shoyu ramen. I’ve never appreciated ramen much; the word “ramen’s” conflated with cheap-low-quality-noodles, and I never understood the appeal. Recently, though, I went to a Japanese sushi restaurant where I ordered some ramen. Life-changing. Mind-altering! The broth was rich (it’d probably been boiled for hours with meat and bones) and spicy; the egg was runny and soft-boiled. I thought I’d try my hand at a slightly simpler version, since I don’t have pork bones within reach, and I’m too impatient to boil broth for a whole day.

So I used chicken broth and dashi broth with sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce, etc–a whole slew of ingredients I threw into a pot and brought to a simmer. I soft-boiled an egg that decided to crack on its way down, so I crossed my fingers, barely moved the pot, and lo and behold, it came out solid. Misshapen, but solid. I threw in some seaweed, and there I had it: slightly altered ramen, but not the cheap Instant stuff you find for 25 cents.

