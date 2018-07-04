It’s the fourth. A year ago, I drew calligraphy at my boyfriend’s house while we debated seeing fireworks. We ended up driving by the lake we used to always go to, parking by the field, listening to J. Cole and watching the fiery flowers burst in mid-air.

I’m probably not going to see fireworks this year.

America’s an incredibly young nation. I marvel at our youth. We’re hitting, roughly, our 241 year mark. America. America. Built on–I google–

But we could always still admire the pretty lights and shapes, wave off the fact that we are grounded harder in our uneven past than in our lofty equal ideals. Was it not two weeks ago that our country coldly separated immigrant families from their children?

China built the first fireworks.

I looked up the Chinese dynasties last night; the first dynasty lasted about 500 years, while the second lasted around 600 years. China is 3,000 years old. Our media shivers and demonizes and sways. I almost scoffed out loud when I heard a kid in my class ask a naïve question, to a New Yorker journalist, about how America was perceived. “You are very rich,” the old woman had said to him, “and you all have big guns!”

We are soft clay, armed in riches and weaponry. She is stone.

It wasn’t until I learned a condensed high schooler’s version of world history that I began to appreciate, and become disdainful of, the countries and stories that litter this world. And even that history, I realize, is biased. But the nonsense we’d been spoon-fed until then was–I would argue–thinly veiled propaganda. This was my first foray into hearing more voices in history.

Even though the Bund museum at Shanghai neutrally depicted, and almost celebrated, the arrival of the white man with his horses, religions and government, I remember shivering with fury. The wax figures slowly went from wearing qi paos to adorning Catholic wear. The judges sat high and mighty in their Western judicial boxes. The high workers slumped over in opium-imbued hazes.

Although I relished in the cafe-littered Westernized Shanghai, I couldn’t separate its convenient Westernization from its history. The West is overly idealized by the East. But do I blame it? The old East just wants to be like the cool rich teenage kid, West, in the next block down.

