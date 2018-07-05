I’m rereading Running With Scissors by Augusten Burroughs for the third or fourth time now. Every time I reread these books–like The Metamorphosis or Lolita or Middlesex–it’ll be like re-watching a movie, replaying a memory, reliving a dream. There’s a certain delight found in the inevitable discovering of details I never noticed before. As with movies, and their cleverly dropped cherries of artful cinematography, surprises that might’ve escaped my attention the first three or four watches.

Re-relish in the prose, I tell myself before turning to the side and drifting off to sleep. It’s like trying on an old dress of memoirs and tales and fiction like I’ve never worn it before, but I have, and maybe it’s time to venture outwards and dip my toes in new styles and modes. But I cannot help but return to my favorite books every break. I’m afraid to try new things, I guess. Or maybe I romanticize it instead and put a twist on it instead, and hold onto those books too fiercely.

