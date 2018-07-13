July 2018 | Daily Art

Style and grace.

7.1.18 | Daily Art

My latest video game obsession: Detroit: Become Human. My boyfriend and friend both recommended it to me a while ago. At the same, the plot seemed a little hokey, a little cliché, just another story of robots gaining emotions and taking over the world. I’ve applied makeup thinking of the same storylines.

Detroit: Become Human‘s surpassed all my expectations. Three storylines–all incredibly fascinating on their own–converge into one. Actions and decisions made in one episode carry over into the entire storyline. Relationships built in one character’s plot seep into another character’s. I’ve been milking out episodes via Youtube gamers for the past week, unable to finish it, because I want to savor it more.

7.2.18 | Daily Art

The days are melting together.

My mind’s been muggy as of late. I used to journal every day, but I haven’t been writing regularly. I tried to write last night but it felt like yanking…teeth. I don’t know. I should probably get back into a habit of automatic writing/mindless blogging because, at the very least, it keeps me on my writing toes.

Maybe I’ll micro-blog here. I used to feel more comfortable with micro-blogs, back when I had a Tumblr. Apparently micro-blogs are called tumbles–something like that. Tumbleweed. Tumblr was filled with snippet reblogs and poetic sentiments, small snacks of art and social justice and quotes you wanted to plaster all over your room.

7.3.18 | Daily Art

A baby bunny lives in my backyard. I visit her frequently and chat with her. I like animals. I like Lil’ Buns.

7.4.18 | Daily Art

7.5.18 | Daily Art

…is a dainty, fancy candy shop with assorted high-brow candies. I’ve only ever gone for the free samples, but EM and I skipped in and split a 6 pack for $15 deal. I walked out with marshmallow egg chocolates, caramel egg chocolates, and champagne gummies.

7.6.18 | Daily Art

