Educational Divide & Midnight Musings

I really enjoy teaching. Things have come full circle. I did a lot of learning and prepping many years ago. While I was prepping, I also taught, both for work and volunteering. But the pay, if any, was pretty measly. When I reached my prep/academic goals–graduated valedictorian, got the near-perfect test score, etc. etc.–I left them behind, realizing that most people at an Ivy League had the same profile, anyways. I stopped teaching.

Now, years later, I’m teaching kids who pay $250 a session the things I’d learned so many years ago. These nuggets of knowledge, though, aren’t top-secret. They’re simple, straightforward, and easy to understand. I teach kids not to read passages, but to look for answers. I train students to not seek out the right answer, but to search for the wrong ones. I find shortcuts instead of roundabout methods. And it’s never enough to explain things one way–there sometimes have to be multiple methods.

I realize that it’s not really a matter of students being “smart” enough to get a certain score–it’s just knowing how to take a particular test, and practicing. That’s it. I’ve been walking my students through the questions, peering at how they approach problems and seeing if they understand their mistakes. I can sometimes feel their frustration mounting–generally on the Math section–when they get something wrong. I remember being a frustrated student as well, angry at the mathematicians of the world who’d started this nonsense. Now I teach it. It’s funny how life works.

Despite the “basic” nature of the material, it’s interesting to see how resources are divvied along socioeconomic lines. Put simply, those at the top of the ladder have more access to academic resources–classes, private tutors–than those at the bottom. The divide, I imagine, is heavily stratified when it comes to students. Scores, in turn, impact college applications and acceptances and scholarships, which further impede/increase academic access. And I play an active part in the equation; I’m lumped into the ‘academic resources’ group that only a certain subset can afford…

At the same time, it’s hard to imagine that enough teachers and tutors and test prep places would offer cheap and accessible lessons to all students who needed it. In-school preparation isn’t sufficient, either–these tests can be incredibly particular. It isn’t enough to learn general English for a test’s English section; it is enough to learn a test’s English rules for its English section.

Nevertheless, a part of me wonders about the measurable value of a private tutor/classes. If one randomized group of students from a similar demographic wasn’t offered test prep, another group was offered online materials (self-prep), another group was offered weekly classes, and yet another was offered private tutors, which group would score the highest? Would there be a significant difference among the groups?

I read an article written by a “tutor for the 1%” who claimed that self-taught students who had access to his materials scored higher than his private students. I wondered if he had accounted for group differences–that students who had the initial drive to even access online prep, to self-study likely had an higher-than-average motivation level. Whereas students whose parents had paid thousands of dollars might have worked less hard in general, and wouldn’t have studied online anyways. So although the tutor saw that the self-studiers did better, he couldn’t attribute his online material as the cause. He did, anyways. But it was just a blog post–not some psychology experiment.

(Oh. All I do is breathe, think, read and spew psychology. I publicly spurt art; I privately blab about psychology.)

Just some midnight musings.

Advertisements