I wish there was an easily accessible online database that housed a variety of psychological studies, with easy-to-understand summaries and proper sourcing. I know there are journals, like Psychological Science, which scientists vie to be featured in. But they’re often divided by category, making it difficult to find studies from numerous subfields (for instance, Organizational Psychology is a specific journal that houses IO studies, whereas Journal of School Psychology hones in on educational).

They’re also difficult for most people to access; usually, you need some sort of university library access to log on. In addition, the articles are oft filled with jargon! If only there were properly written summaries… This is a huge issue when the media picks up on a study or theory, then bastardizes it into simplicity. On the one hand, I can’t necessarily blame journalists who aren’t “well-versed” in psychology terms and methodologies. On the other, it’s weirdly frustrating to see how, for all the effort researchers/theorists put into controlling variables and tempering ideas, it’s for naught.

I find that there are usually two extremes when it comes to psychology articles; they’re either too pop-y, or they’re too jargon-y. Pop-y articles only pick and choose the interesting aspects, sometimes omitting the science aspect. Jargon-y articles are too science heavy, and lose readers by the third paragraph. Online Psychology Today‘s slowly devolved into a pop psychology space, where psychologists mostly ramble on about their thoughts. The magazine’s more ‘official’ and balanced, but harder to access, since you need to buy a physical copy.

A few years ago I considered starting up a psychology blog on WordPress where I’d write/source interesting studies regularly. It takes a good deal of work, though, to synthesize the studies and correctly source each idea. I still read studies for fun, but instead of writing about them, I blab them to whoever will listen (usually the people closest to me, since I have no filter around them). Since blogs are fairly casual, though, I could toss up a few studies here and there. It’s an idea.

“Psych is your jam,” my best friend said to me. A part of me wishes I’d capitalized on this realization earlier.

Ah, well. For (any) psych nerds out there, do you know of any reliable sites that include psych studies?

