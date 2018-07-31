I’m a little sad that my recent art’s been nowhere near as detailed or large as my old work. I used to paint massive tomatoes and elaborate landscapes…and have since regressed into doodling line art.

It’s not that I can’t paint anymore. It’s more that, in the past few years, I haven’t had a real reason to make individual works, so I don’t. I don’t hang my work. I don’t sell my work. Online posting encourages smaller, more compact pieces–

And so now my stuff is tiny and cartoony. Le sigh.

Next week, instead of doing a drawing a day, I’ll spend each day working on a larger, more detailed piece, like the ones I used to do. I’ll try to paint more pieces, like I used to….

