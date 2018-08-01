Hipster Homes

This is us, roaming the arts district in a hundred degree weather. Our bellies are stuffed with grilled cheese and bruschetta and there’s barbecue sauce splattered all over my white lace dress.

Tops. Galleries. Prints. Pie. We dip in and out of shops too hipster to survive. One is an open-door-and-ceiling store with antique mirrors and coins on velvety boxes. Another houses perfume thick and white. Across the street is the pie shop, where it’s Christmas in July and all the workers wear Santa Claus hats.

7.25.18 | Daily Art

