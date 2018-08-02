Who ever thought I’d one day be here, teaching complex numbers and discriminants to students… I, who despised math and occasionally dissolved into tears over it for so long, now frequently teach 60 pages of math concepts. For $40 an hour. (A strong answer to “was going to an Ivy League worth it?” Well, I’m the only one on the team who isn’t a professional educator with a Master’s. And who looks like a child. So…yes.)

Ironically, it seems that after a few years in the ridiculously rigorous elite institution, where I actively avoided all math, I came out enjoying the subject. That’s right. I like math now. I said it, and I’ll say it again. I like math now. It’s just a larger machine that you break down into easily solvable components. A math problem will always give you the parts you need; you just need to Ikea-furniture that shit systematically to find the right answer.

This is revelatory. For me, at least. Reading and writing, on the contrary, have always come naturally to me. They were like listening and speaking, but with literal words spelled out. Nowadays, even though I don’t actively seek out math problems the way I do books, math is just…easier. I just get it. It used to be muggy. Incomprehensible. Vague, but with a set of rules I’d memorize and rely on. But the concepts make sense now.

The whole stereotype that girls are bad at math in America is such bullshit. Like, I’m going to call that stereotype out right now, and squash it angrily into the dust. Stereotype threat is real. When people are primed for their stereotypes, they act according to the social group’s stereotype. For instance, when someone from a group that stereotypically performs poorly on a test is reminded of that social group, the person is more likely to perform poorly than if he/she wasn’t reminded of it. When Asian girls are primed for race, they perform better on math tests; when they’re primed for gender, they perform worse on math tests.

I won’t lay all the blame of my math-aversion on stereotype threat, but I will factor it in. I wish STEM had been encouraged a bit more when I was younger. Then again, I have always loved the liberal arts disproportionately more. At the same time, they aren’t mutually exclusive with STEM; I appreciate, and seek out, math and science, particularly when they relate to the liberal arts. I sometimes tire of the fluffy abstractions of liberal arts, such as the constant theoretical pondering in Queer Politics or the wildly feminist manifestos regarding gender. Often, math and science can more aptly inform the liberal arts. (Confused about how gender develops from childhood? Call your local developmental psychologist. Or google studies relating to the debate. Gender isn’t entirely morphed by social environments, which feminists often propose.)

I’m coming to this realization a little late, but maybe not too late. It’s enough to rid of this lifelong “I don’t like math” attitude. In the future, I’m also looking to enter a field that draws upon scientific studies and math-based procedures to inform theory and application. All in all, I’m glad to have called a ceasefire in this lifelong battle against math. Math is everywhere; math is useful. Math, in some instances, can be beautiful. Math is practical; math is interesting; math simply is. Even though I still think the most hardcore mathematicians were probably weird and had no lives… I appreciate what they’ve contributed a wee bit much more than I used to.

