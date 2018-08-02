Fragmented memorabilia. Home to memories, meaningfulness, moments like these–

For a brief period of time, I was fascinated by hands, by the way they could evoke and express emotion. I drew fingerprints, I drew hands; I drew hands that danced and sang to Vanilla Twilight. I drew lithe piano fingers that didn’t know how to play the piano–wait I’ll teach you. Like this. It’s easy.

You play the chords, I’ll play the melody.

“What’s love feel like? To you, at least?”

“Shortness of breath. Right here.” Thumped the upper left side of his chest.

“Right here.” I imitated him. “But left side only.”

“Okay,” a smile. And then a thump squarely in the middle of his chest. “Right here.”

At this point my face was glistening with sweat. My rocketblast frozen yogurt was rapidly turning into some strange concoction of bluish water and slushy lumps.

“A shortness of breath.” He paused. “Yeah, a shortness of breath.”

Advertisements