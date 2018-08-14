August 2018 | Daily Art

Lu

August 6th to August 13th.jpg

Mountainscape

8.5.18 – 8.13.18

 

July 29 to August 5th.jpg

Somewhere in Greece, a piece I worked on last week. 😎 Not sure if this defies the rules of #dailyart, but in lieu of drawing something small every 7 days, I worked on this larger piece….every day.

The purpose of this art project was to push me to make art consistently, even if I didn’t want to. on the upside, I’ve been churning pieces out! On the downside, sometimes they’re of subpar quality. Stumbling upon older, more elaborate paintings hammered in this realization.

For the next few weeks, I’m going to try & devote more time to fewer, but more detailed, pieces, and to work on them every day.

7.30.18 – 8.4.18

2 thoughts on "August 2018 | Daily Art

  1. Hannah Maggie August 9, 2018 / 6:03 am

    This is so beautiful! Not that I ever think any of your art is any less so!

    If you’re happy with what you’re achieving you’ve won the challenge c:

  2. Patsy August 9, 2018 / 10:36 am

    It’s looks really beautiful, I love the details and how messy, yet stunning it looks. Great job 🙂

