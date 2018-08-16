100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by summer in a year. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!

So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂

One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie Here, Richard McGuire Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks Burned, Ellen Hopkins Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur Partner Track, Helen Wan Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen Kafka, R. Crumb Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt Dignity, Donna Hicks Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross

Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling Thirst, Poems by Mary Oliver Global Street Art, Lee Boffkin Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami Vintage Cisneros, Sandra Cisneros Have You Seen Marie, Sandra Cisneros Woman Hollering Creek, Sandra Cisneros The Quiet Eye: A Way of Looking at Pictures, Sylvia Judson Blue Nights, Joan Didion The House on Mango Street, Sandra Cisneros This is How You Lose Her, Junot Diaz The Embassy of Cambodia, Zadie Smith Love Mad Poems, Rumi The Wolves In The Walls, Neil Gaiman Forms of Distance, Bei Dao 73 Poems, E.E. Cummings The Love Bunglers, Jaime Hernandez Little Book of Little Stories Shoplifer, Michael Cho Rick & Morty Comics Fresh Complaint, Jeffrey Eugenides Stone Butch Blues, Leslie Feinberg White Teeth, Zadie Smith South and West, Joan Didion Dear Dumb Diary Stories Julian Tells, Ann Cameron Stitches, David Small Tuesdays with Morrie, Mitch Albom Buddha in the Attic, Julie Otsuka Pretty: Stories, Greg Kearney Night Watch, Malin Lindroth Constance and the Great Escape, Pieere Le Gall Rapunzel, Paul Zelinsky Jane and the Fox & Me, Isabelle Aresenault I’ve Loved You Since Forever, Hoda Kobb Corduroy, Don Freeman Buck, MK Asante Chemistry, Weike Wang The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo Soviet Daughter, Julia Alekseyeva Things Fall Apart, Chinua Achebe LIFE 70 Years of Extraordinary Photography On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder SHOCK Beijing: Imperial and Contemporary Abandoned America The Polaroid Book

