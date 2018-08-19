Musings | Journal

Boyfriend asked if he wanted me to invite him to join me at the boba place that I’ve recently been obsessed with. Today, however, is our unofficial day to ourselves, as distance makes the heart grow fonder, does it not? So, as a short break in our recent slew of hang-outs, we have opted to do our own thing today.

Teaching math improves my own. I’ve been writing about it sporadically–on being a small teacher, eyeing grad school, pursuing Psychology–but it’s become a significant pie in my life. I really love teaching. I will soon send off half of my students, and then receive a new batch; I feel a ping of miss when I say goodbye. I’ll be juggling work with research later, but it’ll be research into a field I’m in love with: developmental psychology. I’ll also get to meet new people, so I’m looking forward to it.

Everybody in the field I’m interested in, career-wise, seems to love their job. The work-life balance is satisfying. The options are wide. The tasks are meaningful. I mean, granted, it’s not surprising they love work; much of their work, after all, concerns improving the working sphere. But they ooze so much passion whenever I stumble upon career threads that it’s both startling and encouraging. Whatever I choose to do, I want to do my very, very best at it.

I realized today that, had I gone through with my flimsy writer ambitions, I would have been making far less as a journalist-intern than I would be as a tiny teacher. Like, hundreds less–a week. I also would have been stationed in a foreign city. Spending time with loved ones, even when we are not saying anything to each other, is a warm fuzziness that no strange city or poor writer-liness can replace. I just don’t understand the draw of running away anymore–not at the moment, at least.

At the same time, my heart aches ever-so-slightly for the East Coast. I should have taken a trip to Boston, DC, New York, then Philly! I think to myself. But I had spent time in each of those cities, save for Boston. I’ll have to visit soon. A piece of my heart remains there.

