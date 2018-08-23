Skies Bled Purple

The clouds bled purple. The sun dipped behind the homes.

I walked closer to the stubby cluster of trees in the center of the field, flinched when the weeds tickled my legs, wrapped by the fullness of solitude. As the sun set, I thought of The Little Prince, and the 44 sunsets he’d watch from his vantage point on his small, small planet:

“You know–one loves the sunset, when one is so sad . . .”

“Were you so sad, then?” I asked [the little prince], “on the day of the forty-four sunsets?”

But the little prince made no reply.

–The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

As a child, I’d lived beside the field, but never ventured onto it. At the time, it’d been a vast expanse of nothingness with a speck of gnarled tree in the middle. But come ten years and I’ve thrust myself into a concrete jungle and I’m drawn back to places like this: quiet, serene and empty.

Knee-deep in weeds, I thought of the people I loved. And I didn’t feel sad like The Little Prince, only full and content and alone.

Advertisements