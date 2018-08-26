The more I read about Industrial Organizational Psychology, the more I love it. It’s Sunday morning and the exhaustion of teaching has caught up, but I’m scrolling through the subreddit IOPsychology anyways. Last night, I read an article by Adam Grant–IO Psychology PhD–on New York Times about teaching and expertise. His thesis: experts (may) make worse teachers than non-experts, because their expertise has divorced them from relatability.

I guess that’s a perk of being relatively younger than the other teachers, if not the absolute youngest. I remember what it was like being in the students’ shoes and feeling stumped by these concepts. It’s funny; in the past few years, I haven’t learned any of this specific material, but as I look back at it, it seems so much easier. The concepts leap out at me. The answers wag their heads. I haven’t been doing this for terribly long, but as tiring as teaching sometimes is, it feels so rewarding.

Not many IO Psychology Master’s head back into academia. Grant had received his PhD after his Bachelor’s. Now, he’s the youngest tenured professor. I’d photographed him, written about him, participated in his labs. And I had walked away from many an Adam Grant lab study itching to email him, but realizing that he was likely too busy. It never occurred to me that his path was precisely the one that I would soon be drawn to.

At the time being, I’m delving into research, work and brief graduate school preparation. I’m so happy to have stumbled upon a track that is both viable and deeply interesting. If I do pursue this track, I’ll have to explain the field to others, but that’s okay! In all honesty, I appreciate that it’s a relatively unknown niche field–it’s less prone to congestion (in comparison to, say, forensic psychology, where the recognition is high, demand is small and supply is overwhelming)

