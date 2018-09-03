Stardust

Lu

stardust

Reminder to self: we’re all a part of a giant shared collective experience mired in good and evil and love and fear and desire and emptiness and peace and calamity. (We are all made of stardust.)

9 thoughts on “Stardust

  2. Kaliova June 17, 2017 / 7:40 pm

    Lurvveeee ihtt!! Yes, we are all made of stardusts 😃🙌

  3. curious•pondering June 17, 2017 / 9:51 pm

    I know that I say “I love it” every time you post your artwork, but it is seriously so beautiful!

  4. PMu June 18, 2017 / 12:03 pm

    I love your drawing style!

