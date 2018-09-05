I’m relearning how to read and write Chinese–this time not as a stubborn child, but as a vaguely determined adult.

I’ve been Americanized beyond repair, I noted half-jokingly to my boyfriend. I have. I think English; I can only read English; I speak English. My primary language, a primary avenue of thought and communication, has been hijacked by my second language: English.

By the time I became cognizant of this (and dismayed), I’d reached the point past psychologists’ hotly debated critical period. Based on this theory, people have a limited gap during their childhood in which they can easily learn their first language. Beyond the window, however, learning languages became incredibly difficult, if not impossible.

I hadn’t learned enough about developmental psychology at the time to realize that the ability to learn language is more nuanced than that. Recent studies suggest that the window to learning language extends through adulthood.

This isn’t the main motivator for relearning Chinese, but it’s a mental block I’ve removed. It’s not that I can’t learn the language–it’s that I haven’t been trying. As time wears on, though, I can feel the demarcation between cultures becoming darker, more delineated, skewed towards Americanism. Americanism and its flat accents and clunky words; Americanism and its hot dogs and violent pride. Americanism and its wealth, its comfort, its clean-paved roads.

You can take an alligator out of a swamp, and put it in the desert, but it’ll always have come from the swamp. Said alligator can acclimate. Said alligator can learn. But said alligator will always be slightly out of place. This is a way for said alligator to murkily recall the murky swamp.

My goal is to be able to read a Chinese newspaper–eventually, to read Chinese poetry. It’s a lofty goal; I can barely recognize a handful of characters, let alone understand a headline. But I’ll learn the most common 1000 words, and chug towards my goal. The next time I go to China, I hope the signs will morph, from unrecognizable images to decipherable words, and guide me.

