happiness floods, stream of consciousness

cool air fading sunsets

silhouettes of schoolchildren

swinging

high high high up



I

don’t know what it is about

dipping temperatures

that evokes deep nostalgia

for Octobers

for plaid skirts that

weren’t enough

for holey

knit lumpgreen sweaters

for Halloween nights and

panda-looking

eyes



for reflective lakes reflective

tears reflective friendships

moving on we moved

on we’d moved on we

forget, we

forgot



to my left are babbling

indifferent silly raging

students in

lanyards, red and blue, gabbing

away as my head slow throbs from

gas-on-low

detoured-lost-for-the-third-time

teaching-highs-teaching-lows



to my right are circles of

renovation two years

too late of graduation young

frustration

running away to run

right back a quiet joy handpicked–

selected, curated, sieved through

plucked and chosen–it’s summer

forever, and

fall today



i zigzag in circles

into the warm

arms of memory



happiness floods

