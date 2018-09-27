Reflections

Now you can say you’ve had Vietnamese butter barbecue.
Seafood sizzles on the family-style butter doused griddle. Hot pockets of grease bubble onto my wrist as I turn the onions. My best friend gingerly puts the salmon on its side, browning slowly, as I stab a squid into the griddle. Ssssss.
We sit in silence. I contemplate the comfort of home, a home, of my best friend’s home, where I feel free to be myself and accepted for who I am. Her parents’ eyes still bug out each time they peer over and I’m there, in the backseat, unannounced for the 10th time, spacing out. They gasp.
Over the cash register we order our three cups of gelati, Italian ice combined with vanilla ice cream. The sun sets behind us as we stand by the parlor, eating quietly, plastic spoons scraping against blue paper cups. How do you reconcile a disliking of people with the desire to help them? By cognitively differentiating between patient and stranger. So are you still having a spat? Yes, but it’s not personal.
This might be the last best friend sleepover in a while. The fact that I’m done is slowly sinking in–emphasis on slowly. It’s coming in bits and pieces, waves and wrinkles, unraveling, unraveling.
Months ago, the ‘future’ seemed muggy and incoherent. I could barely see past the next five, ten, fifteen years. Now, the ‘future’ has solidified into something uncomfortably rigid, and if I really wanted to, really wanted to, maybe I could look past the next thirty or forty years. Life will life, but the least I can do is plan.
May 2018
Lu, I enjoy reading your writing. As you continue on your academic journey and all the other journeys you will have before you I invite you not to forget to continue to have fun and enjoy. Be present to your moments as you continue to create more memories. It sounds like you have family and friends (+boyfriend) who support you in the best of ways. Enjoy! Peace to you.
Thank you so much E.L! I’ll try my very best to savor the moments in life. 🙂 Peace to you as well, E.L!
Congrats on finishing – I feel relieved for you! A world of options is open to you again c: 💕
Thank you so much!! Ah! It’s kind of daunting 🙂
