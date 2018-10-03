Maniac & psychological satire

I partially gave up on sleep. It’s 6:30 and I slept at 1:30 and fell asleep at 2:30 only to wake up at 4:30. I was already exhausted yesterday morning, then all of yesterday, then poorly chose to sleep late, and now I’m here, blogging.

I watched a few episodes of Maniac in the evening after boyfriend had left and read all the analyses I could find. None of them offer the cathartic a-ha! essay I was looking for. Is the theme of satirically shitting on psychoanalysis and psychiatry just too obvious to point out?

In my weird but brief insomnia, here’s a rambly sleep-deprived look at the points I had hoped to read (spoiler alerts!)

Thesis: the show takes a satirical shit on the roots of psychology–particularly Freudian psychology–and psychotherapy.

How: It pokes fun at our common attempts to “heal the mind,” starting from early grotesque practices of trephining (dream C) to common-day use of drugs. It highlights the West’s over-dependence on drugs as the gate towards sound mental health. A good chunk of America is on antidepressants, despite the lack evidence suggesting that antidepressants alone have a significant effect on happiness/depression. That, of course, doesn’t stop psychiatrists. The show emphasizes this over reliance on drugs throughout the whole arc–the characters, after all, are embarking on a strange pill trial that’s trying to fix them…with questionable results.

Freudian issue that crop up: the Oedipal complex. See: the young Mantleray kissing the mother Mantleray; the father Mantleray leaving in childhood, mirroring Oedipus’s absent father; the roots of young Mantleray’s endeavors to eliminate the therapy prescribed by mother Mantleray.

Related Freudian issue #2: the hyperfocus on childhood serving as the basis for the adult mental-emotional plane. Adults, according to Freud, are essentially large wounded children unaware of their wounded-ness. To heal, it starts with the childhood. The initial caretaker-child relationship. The moms, dads, siblings. These continually crop up as deep wound sites for the two protagonists, played by Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The producers overplay this point; at the same time, it holds significant weight in the show. Throughout all the episodes, we explore the ways Stone’s sister impacted her and her addiction; the way Hill’s family crippled and manipulated him.

Yet another related Freudian issue #3: defense mechanisms. Defense mechanisms, or the lack thereof, determine who is and who is not admitted into the trial. Freud coined several defense mechanisms, ranging from suppression to projection. The pharma company in Maniac relies on this concept from the very start, if subtly. The drug is here to confront, address, and lower defense mechanisms.

The outdatedness of psychotherapy practices are echoed in this intentionally vintage-retro-antiquated-backwards setting of the show. It’s somehow set in an alternate present, strangely futuristic but strangely behind. It mirrors our attempts at psychotherapy; in all our efforts to get ahead, to prescribe pill after pill, to cure the mind via Freudian techniques, it is ultimately backwards.

This…is my sleep-deprived Netflix analysis. Well, I’m off to bed now.

Advertisements