Right now I’m curled up in the soft grey fluffy blanket I (finally) went ahead and bought last Friday.

Today is…Wednesday.

And the weather is beautiful. It’s my favorite: cool, sunny, blue. I’ve been dreaming of this weather. October. October, October. Burst of blues and oranges. It’s 10 days into October.

And no, I didn’t start Inktober.

I’ve been going through a real bout of art-block. I’ve been posting film photos in lieu of illustrations, since I don’t want to give up entirely, but I still need a break. It’s been about a month. I’m hoping to leap back into painting soon. It’s just…a block, a real block. It feels oddly…pointless. I don’t know. I’ll try to get back into the swing of things.

Speaking of film, though, I sent it away and it’s been 2 weeks and it hasn’t come back. Fingers crossed it hasn’t been lost. A film roll had already been lost, years ago, and I really hope it doesn’t happen again.

Last night was steak-and-mashed-potatoes night. Boyfriend and I had gone grocery shopping last weekend while I was starving (no less) and bought two platters of steak. One was ribeye (his), the other filet mignon (mine). We got Idahoan instant mashed and cooked dinner last night. I’m a massive fan of eating in and cooking, despite not always doing so. It saves money–a lot of money–and it’s fun.

Thursday. Today we made fettucine alfredo pasta. The chicken was a little over-seasoned, but otherwise, it was delicious. A solid range of 7.1 – 8.3. Boyfriend manned the pasta while I threw together the broccoli and chicken. The broccoli added a very nice touch. Very nice.

Oh! There’s potato soup in the fridge. The thought of that makes me immensely happy.

Also–more good news!! My film photos weren’t lost!!! I hopped on over to teach and returned home to a packet of photos. Half were blackened blurs and the other half were absolutely gorgeous. I’ll post them soon, but

I’m still working on barreling through art block and working in my sketchbook. But I don’t think I’m going to leap into Daily Art posts just yet.

