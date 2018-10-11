when the lights gazed down
for our attention and petals fell
rain-streaked you tied a ribbon around my
waist before we sank in a sea of swimming bodies
streaks of sunrise flushed angry
in our cheeks
Depth
Beautiful work – love the reflections.
Thanks for sharing.
