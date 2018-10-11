soft

Lu

when the lights gazed down
for our attention and petals fell

rain-streaked you tied a ribbon around my
waist before we sank in a sea of swimming bodies

streaks of sunrise flushed angry
in our cheeks

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “soft

  2. Bill Chance November 8, 2017 / 11:09 pm

    Beautiful work – love the reflections.

    Thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s