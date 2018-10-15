June Bugs in the Winter

Lu

skysunseti.

Saturday morning. I woke up at 5 and we arrived by 6, the wind so cold it bit into us like knives. I wore my frayed red scarf as we boarded the bus, skies were purpley blue. I watched the sunrise through the sketch of back roads, blues and oranges and rocky gravel.

ii.
Countless love triangles zig-zagged their way unrequited among the best friends. Among him, you, her, me. Your best friend. My best friend. My best friend’s friend’s then-best-friend, then his best friend, or your best friend. I was to you as he was to me; she was to him as I was to you as he was to me. Now he’s little to them and we are nothing to each other.

iii.

Cycling through obsessions like a broken washing machine. I am: drawn to the same aesthetic like a film-drunk moth. Film, film, film and light gossamer. And beautiful people in beautiful places.

  1. youngadultoldsoul November 25, 2017 / 7:38 am

    This photo is something I would totally want to put up on a living room wall or something. I love the colours so much. It’s so ethereal, so delicate, like some sort of twilight zone between afternoon and evening. The slight fuzziness makes it look like a photo of a memory. It reminds me of photos from the 90s, the kind you had to wait a long time for to get back. Sorry for the long comment >.< but the photo is really beyond beautiful.

