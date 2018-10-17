Inspiration never comes steady, it just hits and slows and comes in waves. Projects like Daily Art are sometimes excruciating because I’m so all-or-nothing, and it’s everything until it isn’t. When I do feel the familiar art fever, I let myself become swept by it, because it’s when I’m most happily prolific.

That being said, it’s midnight and I’ve got wild zine fever.

I–I made my first zine last night! Well, my first art zine, at least. It’s nothing wild, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do! I’ve made little photo books before, but not quite a zine. I was massively inspired after the past weekend’s event, so here I am! (This’ll be relevant once I’ve posted about the art fest I went to.)

This first zine was a semi-angsty October-related pseudo-therapy fest. It was tossed together in less than an hour, an inky collage salad. I jotted down phrases that made sense, phrases that I felt, doodles that harkened back to early days. Octubre. Fall. I’m thinking of pulling writing snippets from the blog and translating them into zines, recycling emotion and text and visuals all in one.

So now I’m brainstorming possible zine ideas. Identity? Emotion? Fake unprocessed therapy? Nuggets of realization? Love? Beards? Single stretched poems? Photography?

Any ideas? Do comment! Anything small, anything great, anything will do!

