Polaroidish | Photo Diary

“LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH. EVERY TIME I DO IT MAKES ME LAUGH–”

My boyfriend kept bellowing Nickelback into the phone, punctuating our conversation with the phrase, over and over.

“You should listen to the real song to get it out of your head,” I suggested.

He pulled the song up on Youtube. “You do it, too!” He said.

“No.”

“Please? Come on.”

I sighed. “Fine.”

We pressed play.

“FORTY MINUTES. You sang Nickelback songs for FORTY MINUTES. ‘Oh, I promise I’ll stop if I don’t know the song.’ Knows all the lyrics.” My boyfriend huffed into the phone.

“When did you realize you had made a mistake?” I asked, heaving.

“HALFWAY THROUGH THE SONG, WHEN YOU KNEW ALL THE LYRICS.”

I choreographed hip hop dance when I was a kid. One of the first songs I danced to was 1, 2 Step by Ciara. In the fourth grade I teamed up with another fellow dancer and a few more to form a team. We called ourselves the Hollywood Chicks. One of the parents made us matching pink shirts with cartoon chicks on the front.

A year later, in the fifth grad, we got in trouble by our teacher. Our dance moves were “too sexy.”

“What does she know about sexy?” I muttered to my friend.

My friend MT came over today. We danced to Missy Elliot’s Lose Control, which the Hollywood Chicks had proudly danced to. I remembered a few moves from the Ciara dance and taught her those, too.

Sundays are starting to be my favorite. Everyone’s together. I invite people over for dinner. It’s a good food day; it’s a get-together day.

We talked a bit about Haunting of Hill House, a new Netflix horror that, as I triumphantly told DS, scored a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. It. Is. Terrifying. Terrifying. I’m only halfway through and just about done (emotionally).

In the morning I went for a walk by the pond. I’d walked here so often in the past, taking the views and scenery for granted.

You lose or you leave. You realize all you’d taken for granted. And then you have a chance to grasp onto it once more and it is that much sweeter!

