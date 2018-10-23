A photo a day for 365 days.

I started in 2010, then stopped, then started in 2011, then stopped, then started again 2011. This went on for years, until I finally finished a 2013 Project 365 in its entirety. The one difference this time: I posted on social media, which kept me accountable. I felt accountable. Taking photos, while occasionally exhausting, was not nearly as time-consuming as drawing could be, so I chugged on for those 365 days.

Five years later, though, I’m getting the itch again. With the onslaught of digital post-processing apps, it might be easier this time around The only qualm I currently have is where I’ll post the images. Which social media/digital platform(s) works best? My IG is an art space; I already spent a year filling it with drawings and photos, and I’m looking forward to not inundating it constantly. I don’t feel like making a separate blog or separate IG account. I’ll likely add it to a Facebook album, an impersonal one, but that’ll be so small, and I shy away from FB (unless it’s art). I was thinking of posting the Project 365 on IG Stories, which is pretty public….so that’s another consideration.

In addition, I do like the archival effect of albums and blogs, etc–the grid, the map, the easy flip-through.

For now, I think I’ll do IG Stories + FB album for Project 365. Ah, I don’t know. IG is a good photo-sharing community, but I’m tired of posting and don’t want to post a photo every single day.

