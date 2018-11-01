Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman

I sometimes think that people’s hearts are like deep wells. Nobody knows what’s at the bottom. All you can do is imagine by what comes floating to the surface every once in a while.
-Haruki Murakami
One of the faves ❤
!! ah, i love murakami. speaking of authors, who are some of your favorites? (i just finished my first zadie smith book, white teeth–i remember you rec’ing her a while back! it was so, so good.)
Oh my, I have so many! I know you’ve read Junot Díaz, right? I also love Roberto Bolaño (he is, in my mind, like the Chilean/Mexican Murakami) and Jane Austen (she’s not everyone’s cup of tea but I love her). Also Toni Morrison is amazing, I’ve read about 5 of her books in the past year ❤
