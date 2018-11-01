Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman

I sometimes think that people’s hearts are like deep wells. Nobody knows what’s at the bottom. All you can do is imagine by what comes floating to the surface every once in a while. 

-Haruki Murakami

    • coolpeppermint December 16, 2017 / 9:36 pm

      !! ah, i love murakami. speaking of authors, who are some of your favorites? (i just finished my first zadie smith book, white teeth–i remember you rec’ing her a while back! it was so, so good.)

      • The Wayfarer December 17, 2017 / 4:16 am

        Oh my, I have so many! I know you’ve read Junot Díaz, right? I also love Roberto Bolaño (he is, in my mind, like the Chilean/Mexican Murakami) and Jane Austen (she’s not everyone’s cup of tea but I love her). Also Toni Morrison is amazing, I’ve read about 5 of her books in the past year ❤

