Fell in Love With The World In You

Lu

 

 

 

A short film I made with footage taken in California, Philadelphia, Texas and New York.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Fell in Love With The World In You

  1. Light Writes June 25, 2017 / 11:11 am

    I love the video! ☺ do you post to YouTube?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
      • Light Writes June 26, 2017 / 1:39 pm

        Hey! Let me know if you do because I’d love to see 🤓

        Like

  3. curious•pondering June 27, 2017 / 11:04 pm

    I really like how candid this is. ☺ Very real

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s