Bachelorette

Lu

bjork drawing

I’m a fountain of love in the shape of a girl / You’re a bird on the brim, hypnotized by the whirl

Completed graphite portrait of Bjork, first sketch in my new portraits notebook. Every time I think of Bjork, I hear her melodious tittering voice and Bachelorette in my head.

13 thoughts on “Bachelorette

    • Lu March 24, 2017 / 10:55 pm

      Thank you!

  3. M March 30, 2017 / 12:15 pm

    great skills..

  4. meinsidewe April 2, 2017 / 8:27 pm

    great drawing. I haven’t listened to Bjork in ages but I sure loved her when she was with the Sugarcubes. I admire your talent. ~N~

    • Lu April 5, 2017 / 10:57 pm

      Same! It’s also been a while since I’ve listened to Bjork 🙂 Thank you for your comment!

    • Lu April 5, 2017 / 10:57 pm

      Thanks 😀

  6. Robert Varga April 3, 2017 / 1:27 am

    Ach, if I could draw like this… 🙂 Gorgeous.

    Well, I stay on working with word.

    • Lu April 5, 2017 / 10:59 pm

      Aw, thanks Robert! You have a great blog; just followed 😀

