Feeling Merry | Let’s Get Wintry

Feeling merry because…. it’s Christmas season! Well, it’s been Christmas season since the day Halloween ended–for me, anyways–but I’m bursting with cheer and I’d like to spread it on here. The whole thing, I think, is rooted in nostalgia, in sentimentality, in the twinkly joy of wintry childhood. Every year, I milk it! I milk the JOY, plastered as a wooden decoration on the mantelpiece.

So far, I’ve made a Pinterest board called LET’S GET WINTRY on my 99.99% art account. I’ve created a long list of light displays and Christmas shows that I plan to drag my family and boyfriend to. I’ve pulled the Christmas tree down from the dusty corners of the garage, and decorated/hung a $4 wreath. And now here I am, days before Thanksgiving, making paper DIY mini-Christmas trees.

Every Sunday, I’ll feature a LET’S GET WINTRY post on all things Christmas related, whether it’s these easy DIY mini-Christmas trees, decorating <$5 wreaths, making peppermint bark, or beautiful light shows. Tuesdays and Thursdays (which I’ve recently decided) will feature the usual art, photography or prose. But for the next 5 weeks, I thought I’d feature something just a little cornier, cheerier and Christmas-ier than usual. 🙂

