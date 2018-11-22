this time last year
I was saying good-bye
to all of my friends
and we were:
taking the train downtown
and skipping into fountains
and buzzing through art museums
chasing sunsets towards the lake
to talk and talk about love
and my hair was 6 inches shorter
because nothing signified
an official break from stifling
odious boring-as-hell
barn spaces like chopped hair
(except maybe another 9 months of
unshakeable bitterness)
then there was the naïveté
the mild social anxiety
the excitement and
apprehension
this time last year I
wrote about my white walls (macklemore, anyone?)
and how I’d miss them
(I would miss a lot more than that)
this time last year I
quickly learned I couldn’t
learn names
for shit
the most apt word to describe
this time last year
would be ‘tumultuous’
yeah, tumultuous
and it was disorderly in the
wildest and illest (literally) way
imaginable
as I bumbled around like a hyperactive fly
this time last year there
was movement, energy, and novelty
and I had a good, if tumultuous
time