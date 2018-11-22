this time last year

I was saying good-bye

to all of my friends

and we were:

taking the train downtown

and skipping into fountains

and buzzing through art museums

chasing sunsets towards the lake

to talk and talk about love

and my hair was 6 inches shorter

because nothing signified

an official break from stifling

odious boring-as-hell

barn spaces like chopped hair

(except maybe another 9 months of

unshakeable bitterness)

then there was the naïveté

the mild social anxiety

the excitement and

apprehension

this time last year I

wrote about my white walls (macklemore, anyone?)

and how I’d miss them

(I would miss a lot more than that)

this time last year I

quickly learned I couldn’t

learn names

for shit

the most apt word to describe

this time last year

would be ‘tumultuous’

yeah, tumultuous

and it was disorderly in the

wildest and illest (literally) way

imaginable

as I bumbled around like a hyperactive fly

this time last year there

was movement, energy, and novelty

and I had a good, if tumultuous

time

